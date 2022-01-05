Bride-to-be dies four days to her wedding in Edo state

The family of a bride-to-be identified as Ruth has been thrown into mourning following the sad passing of their daughter.

Ruth reportedly lost her life after being involved in a fatal acc!dent in Abudu, Edo State.

Reports gathered that the tragic incident took place on Monday January 4, 2021, while the lady and her husband-to-be were on a journey.

Her bridal shower was already scheduled for the day after she unfortunately died in the accident.

“Her bridal shower was supposed to be on the next day and the wedding on January 8, but unfortunately, she didn’t make it. Her husband whom she was traveling with is in coma at the hospital while her corpse has been deposited at the morgue,” a source said.