TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who married as a virgin narrates how she was unable to sleep…

Secret behind Bobrisky’s alleged fake cleavage, exposed (Video)

“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s…

Burna Boy calls for “1 on 1” fight with Shatta Wale

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Afrobeat Nigerian Singer, Burna Boy, has challenged anyone who has a problem with him to come and fight with him.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

The self-acclaimed, African giant, said this while reacting to statements made by Ghana-based Nigerian singer, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

READ ALSO

“Davido and I figured it out” – Burna Boy says…

“You are a liar” – Burna Boy shades Davido for…

For some days now, Shatta Wale has been throwing tantrums at Nigerians for not supporting foreign artistes in their homeland.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

Shatta said this while recounting the love his song has received in Ghana. In reaction to this, Singer Stonebwoy supported Shatta’s view.

In view of this, Grammy award winning artiste, Burna Boy, stated that Shatta and Stonebwoy are causing separation among African artistes. He also stated that if Shatta or anyone has a problem with him, he is open for a fight.

Burna Boy wrote ;

“Them dey play South African, American and UK Music also for GH but na Nigeria own be issue. Something fishy is smelling. Pushing this Agenda of separation between our beautiful African Nations is a grave disservice to the Generations coming after us”.

“It goes against everything i stand for as a Man and as an unapologetic pan Africanist. Therefore if Shatta or anyone has a personal problem with me, I’m still open to fight 1 on 1 and squash it after”.

“The same way i have always been, nobody will ruin the unity we continuosly try to build for a stronger and better Africa”.

See below,

Burna Boy
Burna Boy
Burna Boy
Burna Boy
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who married as a virgin narrates how she was unable to sleep with husband…

Secret behind Bobrisky’s alleged fake cleavage, exposed (Video)

“I’ve never dated anyone in my life” — Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia…

11-year-old girl abandoned after she was allegedly impregnated by aunt’s…

“Na we dey fight ourselves” – Reactions as Wizkid jumps for…

RMD’s daughter, Nicole sends message to friends crushing on her father

“My very own life” – Mercy Johnson celebrates first daughter, Purity on her 9th…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Burna Boy calls for “1 on 1” fight with Shatta Wale

“Davido and I figured it out” – Burna Boy says after calling him a…

“You are a liar” – Burna Boy shades Davido for claiming he made N13…

“Be careful” – Fan tells Timaya after bragging that he can…

We must love ourselves by force – Burna Boy says as he opens up about his…

I have only 200 naira in my bank account despite being a rich man’s daughter —…

My wife wants to marry a white man for citizenship – Man laments

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More