“Burna Boy is busy fighting Shatta Wale, his girlfriend is chilling with the big men” – Ghanaian artiste, Captain Planet

Entertainment
By Peter

Stefflon Don, the ex-girlfriend of singer Burna Boy, has been photographed enjoying a good time in Ghana with some of the  big men.

Burna Boy

Both the Grammy Award-winning artist and the controversial Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale have been dragging each other through the mud on social media ever since. The two have, in their tweets, spilled several secrets of each other as well.

However, Captain Planet, a Ghanaian artiste, has now threw a shade at Burna Boy on Twitter.

He posted a photo of Burna’s British ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don, in the company of Ghanaian millionaire Freedom Jacob Ceasar, dancehall star Stonebwoy, Davido, and another man.

Stefflon Don

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don are said to have broken up. The singer was allegedly said to have dumped his girlfriend for an American model named Delicia Cordon.

“Burna boy busy fighting Ghana Boy meanwhile his girlfriend dey Ghana dey bamba dey chiii with the big boys but thats none of my business tho but i no fit run kitikiti katakata 😂😂😂😂 #itsalllove”

See the post below:

