Burna boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu finally opens up about her ‘beef’ with Burna

Burna Boy‘s mother, Bose Ogulu, has revealed how she and her son usually fights over how money should be spent.

Burna Boy‘s mother who doubles as his manager, disclosed this in a recent interview with CNN.

When questioned about her disagreements with her son, Burna Boy, she stated that it is always about his spending habit.

According to Burna boy’s mother, when it comes to money, she and her son, Damini Ogulu, don’t think alike.

“We don’t think we should be spending money on the same thing.” Bose said.

Burna Boy, she said, comes up with different ideas without considering the cost, especially when it comes to video shooting.

In her words;

“So he comes up with really crazy ideas without really thinking about what it costs or what it doesn’t cost. And so, my first reaction would be no, that’s not going to work. How are we going to make back that money?”

“And then I learned that it’s not ‘no’. It’s just that we should find a way of still making it look like what he wants or close to what he wants without spending as much.”