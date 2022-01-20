Busola Dakolo celebrates husband, Timi Dakolo, on his 41st birthday

Busola Dakolo, wife of popular gospel singer, Timi Dakolo, has showered blessings on her husband as he marks his 41st birthday.

The female photographer who had the full support of her husband during her trying times with Coza pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, penned down a note of appreciation to the love of her life on his birthday.

She also showered blessings on him and prayed that he excels and soars into a higher level of greatness.

Sharing a photo of her husband, Timi Dakolo, Busola wrote;

“Dear Husband @timidakolo

Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience. May this year channel you into the next level of greatness and always know that I am here for you.”