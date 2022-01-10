“Co-workers are not your friends, they may betray you if they can get money” — Reno Omokri advises

Former presidential aide and rights activist, Reno Omokri, has advised people on how to relate with their co-workers and employers.

While taking to his Instagram page, Reno stated that one’s co-workers are not friends and should not be regarded as friends by people.

According to the rights activist and author, some people would gladly accept money to betray their colleagues so it’s better to focus squarely on work, instead of making friends.

He further stated that people should learn to leave work at work, and focus on spending time with their family and friends after work hours.

In his words;

“Co-workers are not your friends. That doesn’t mean they are your enemies. They are just not your friends. They did not come to that office because they like you. They came because they like money. If they can get money by betraying you, they may do it. Focus on work. And, when you leave work, leave work at work. Don’t leave work and still live work. Go home to your family, or go out with your friends. Don’t check any work related email or take calls. You are not a slave. Your boss did not buy you. He only bought your working hours.”

