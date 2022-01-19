Comedian AY and wife welcomes baby girl 13 years after (Video)

It is all shades of celebration for the Makuns’, has they welcome a baby girl 13 years after having their first child, Michelle.

Nigerian standup comedian, Ayodeji Makun popularly known as comedian AY, and his wife Mabel Makun, welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday 17th of January, 2022 in Atlanta United States.

Mabel Makun put to bed on Tuesday and delivered a bouncing baby girl for the first time in the last 13 years.

Her husband could not hide his joy as he took to his Instagram page and shared a video of his wife and the baby in the hospital.

In his words, Comedian AY wrote, “Indeed God’s time is the best”. He also stated that their newly born baby has made him and Mabel, ‘daddy and mummy’ again, and also made Michelle a big sister.

