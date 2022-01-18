Crossdresser, Bobrisky set to wed his lover

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has announced that he is finally set to wed his lover.

Bobrisky revealed this in a recent post on Instagram, where he claimed that his fiance is a billionaire, and the wedding would be holding in a luxury fashion.

He also stated that the wedding would be the biggest in Africa and would not hold in Nigeria.

In his words:

“The no 1 most biggest wedding in Africa is about to happen, my husband to be is fucking rich too. Imagine d both couple are billionaires d wedding go bad. It’s a destination wedding thou! @iamdencia we are coming to ur city girl 😂
@iamdencia you are my mother o be ready mummy 😂”.

