TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was…

Crossdresser, James Brown hints at marriage in new Instagram post, shortly after flaunting his new man;

Entertainment
By Peter

A new Instagram post by controversial crossdresser James Brown, has been interpreted by Nigerians to mean his preparation for marriage to his new man.

James Brown hints at marriage in new Instagram post

It comes shortly after the crossdresser had shared a video where he was having an intimate moment with his new boyfriend.

READ ALSO

“Deal with it or unfollow” – Dancer, Kaffy tells people…

Singer Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrate 3 years wedding…

Just barely 12 hours after he posted the video, the crossdresser triggered wild speculations on social media with yet another new post which got people talking.

The caption reads:

“Papito say I look like wife material in this picture, what do you think.”

Reactions have trailed the post as many Netizens joked about it, while a few others asked the crossdresser to get married to ‘Papito’ who adore his looks.

Watch James Brown speak below in the video:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his mother at her…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was blind” – Dancer,…

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and flees

Caroline Danjuma speaks for first time about her divorce from ex-husband, Musa…

“I look forward to spending your money” – Simi tells Adekunle Gold as they…

“A cheating man still love his wife but a cheating woman doesn’t…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Crossdresser, James Brown hints at marriage in new Instagram post, shortly after…

Janemena dragged for baring her chest in the presence of her brother (Video)

“Even the Gods want to chill with the big boys” – Reactions as masquerades storm…

Genevieve Nnaji shares adorable photo of her father, Theophilus as he celebrates…

“Enough of these old heads running the country into the ground” – Rapper, YCee…

I only need you to have children – Maraji drags hubby, one month after…

“Deal with it or unfollow” – Dancer, Kaffy tells people dragging her over giving…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More