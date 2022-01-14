Crossdresser, James Brown hints at marriage in new Instagram post, shortly after flaunting his new man;

A new Instagram post by controversial crossdresser James Brown, has been interpreted by Nigerians to mean his preparation for marriage to his new man.

It comes shortly after the crossdresser had shared a video where he was having an intimate moment with his new boyfriend.

Just barely 12 hours after he posted the video, the crossdresser triggered wild speculations on social media with yet another new post which got people talking.

The caption reads:

“Papito say I look like wife material in this picture, what do you think.”

Reactions have trailed the post as many Netizens joked about it, while a few others asked the crossdresser to get married to ‘Papito’ who adore his looks.

Watch James Brown speak below in the video: