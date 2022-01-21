Cubana ChiefPriest splashes millions on new Mercedes-Benz G-class for wife on her birthday (Video)

Popular socialite, Cubana ChiefPriest has splashed millions of naira lately on a brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-class as a birthday gift for his dear wife, Angel Gold Okechukwu.

While taking to his Instagram page, the celebrity barman shared a video of the luxury Benz car he got for his wife, in view of her birthday that will be coming up in a few days.

According to Cubana ChiefPriest, his wife had asked for a Benz as a birthday present and he decided to then get her one of the best ones.

He wrote on Instagram, while sharing a video of the new whip;

“Asked my Woman @_deangels What She Wants For Her Birthday, She Said Get Me A Benz, It’s Few Days To Her Bday🎂 So I Called @naijacarshop And He Made It Happen, Congrats🎈Baby It’s A F**kin G-Class Of The 63’s Above All It’s A Freaky AMG, Now You Can Roar Like A Lioness🦁 That You Are”

Watch video below: