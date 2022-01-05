TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is celebrating the birthday of his first son, Kambi Leo who turns 15 today.

The father of four who recently applauded his first daughter, Danielle after she got admission into higher institution, took to his Instagram page to celebrate son’s birthday.

Sharing a father-son photograph, Yul Edochie opened up about how much he loves his son while wishing him the best as he clocks a new age.

He further prayed that he attains great heights and marks great achievements in his lifetime.

“My first son just turned 15.
Happy birthday to you Kambi Leo Yul-Edochie. Many more great years I wish you with loads of accomplishments and greatness. May God be with you always.
Daddy loves you,” he wrote.

