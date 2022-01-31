Davido and Chioma spotted together at a family gathering with their son Ifeanyi (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, and his ex fiance, Chioma Rowland, have been spotted together at a family gathering.

Davido and Chioma

Davido and his ex-fiance and third baby mama, Chioma, were spotted with their son, Ifeanyi, hanging out with Davido’s family members and friends at a dinner cocktail.

The video making rounds online captured Davido’s elder brother Adewale Adeleke, his cousin B-Red and his lawyer, Bobo Ajudua and other family members at the hangout.

Recall that Davido and Chioma’s relationship hit the rock in 2021 over his alleged cheating with an American model, Yafai.

Their breakup was confirmed online after Davido was spotted in an online video having fun with Yafai, in the Caribbean.

The love birds who were set to tie the knot in 2021 separated. It’s however obvious that this didn’t create bitterness between the former lovers.

This is obvious in their subsequent hangout, as this is the second time the two couple will be spotted hanging out together after their breakup. 

Watch video below,

