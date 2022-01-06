Davido celebrates as he finally moves into his Banana Island mansion (video)

Award winning singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has officially ‘opened’ his new house in Banana Island, Lagos.

The ace singer disclosed this in a post which he shared via Instagram as he declared that the new year would be full of blessings.

Davido in a tweet which he shared on his Instastory wrote: “I open my new house today! 2022 all blessings. Amen!”

Davido’s announcement about the grand opening of his Banana Island home is coming barely a month after he gifted himself a brand new Lamborghini Aventador as a Christmas gift.

In a video making the rounds on social media, a part of the banana island mansion could be seen as family and friends gathered together to celebrate with the singer as he launches his new home.