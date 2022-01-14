“Deal with it or unfollow” – Dancer, Kaffy tells people dragging her over giving marriage advice when hers failed

Nigerian professional dancer, Kaffy, has addressed people dragging her for giving marriage advice when hers actually failed, in a new post on social media.

Speaking in a video she shared on her Instagram page, the dancer who recently announced that her marriage to her husband, Joseph Ameh, is over, asked such people to either deal with it or unfollow her.

Kaffy questioned why an ex-convict is accepted when he opens a church, but a divorcee can’t freely give marital advice because society believes she is not qualified to.

According to the mum of two, she has chosen the path of talking about marriage so people can learn from her experiences and wouldn’t stop because of the criticisms.

Kaffy also disclosed that she is a product of a broken home, where both parents were divorced. In her words;

“I’m a product of a divorce and my parents are not what we call qualified in terms of standard to be raising children with the kind of lifestyle that they were living.

“I was living in a home where as father dey carry im own, mother dey carry im own. Is that what you call marriage? Is that where a child should be raised?”

The dancer captioned the video she shared, writing;

“I AM KAFFY

I have chosen my path !

Deal with it or Unfollow”

Watch her speak below,