“Do you have the gold they’re digging for?” – Actress, Kelechi Okafor queries men worried over gold diggers (Video)

Nigerian-British actress, Kelechi Okafor, has taken to her social media page to address men who are worried over ‘gold diggers’.

Kelechi Okafor, in a video which she shared recently on her Instagram page, weighed into the trending conversation about high-value men and the activities of some women, classified as gold diggers.

Speaking in the video, the actress asked an interesting question to some men who believe women are only interested in them because of their affluence and money. She questioned if they have the ‘gold’ that women are digging for.

According to her, such men should anchor their feelings on their present reality and allow the men who actually have the ‘gold’ to worry about gold diggers.

