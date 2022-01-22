TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Update: School proprietor arrested for masterminding murder of…

Nigerians react to epic transformation photo of viral amputee…

Mother of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, reportedly attacks…

“Do you have the gold they’re digging for?” – Actress, Kelechi Okafor queries men worried over gold diggers (Video)

Entertainment
By Peter

Nigerian-British actress, Kelechi Okafor, has taken to her social media page to address men who are worried over ‘gold diggers’.

Kelechi Okafor, in a video which she shared recently on her Instagram page, weighed into the trending conversation about high-value men and the activities of some women, classified as gold diggers.

Actress, Kelechi Okafor queries men worried over gold diggers

READ ALSO

Stop complaining when women wear your clothes — Comedienne,…

Jos murder: My daughter left home to return for Christmas…

Speaking in the video, the actress asked an interesting question to some men who believe women are only interested in them because of their affluence and money. She questioned if they have the ‘gold’ that women are digging for.

According to her, such men should anchor their feelings on their present reality and allow the men who actually have the ‘gold’ to worry about gold diggers.

Watch the video she posted below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Update: School proprietor arrested for masterminding murder of 5-year-old girl

Nigerians react to epic transformation photo of viral amputee hawker, Mary…

Mother of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, reportedly attacks schoolteacher who…

I used N100 rat poison to kill 5-year-old Hanifa – Suspect confesses

Kidnappers kill beautiful five-year-old girl, chop her body into pieces after…

“My bank balance is now N55, please help!” – Actress cries out as her PA…

Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used to hawk, shares…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“It’s either private, first class or business class” – Annie Idibia brags, says…

Ikorodu Bois hilariously remake moment Wizkid and Davido hugged each other last…

“Do you have the gold they’re digging for?” – Actress, Kelechi Okafor…

Ayra Starr thanks Don Jazzy, her fans as she celebrates 1 year in the music…

“How many Nigerians do you want to put in prison” – Jaruma…

Man narrates how he fainted twice after his wife revealed he isn’t the…

Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used to hawk, shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More