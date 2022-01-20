TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Ace singer, Micheal Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has footed bill for a driver whose car got burnt in Edo, Benin City precisely.

According to a report making the rounds on social media, the taxi driver’s faulty vehicle caught fire and burnt to ashes which left him totally devastated.

The owner of the vehicle later arrested the driver while demanding a sum of N570k for the car.

A social media user shared the story on Instagram where she pleaded for contributions from her followers. Fortunately, the music mogul saw the news and paid the whole N570k on his own.

Reacting to this, Nigerians showered praises on Don Jazzy as they recounted the times he also helped others in the past.

See post below:

