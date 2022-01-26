TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a…

“Don’t believe the ‘sex for roles’ claims in Nollywood” – Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has stated that people should ignore the ‘sex for roles’ claims in Nollywood.

Kanayo O. Kanayo
Kanayo O. Kanayo

In recent times there have been claims by female actors that men in the industry, demand ‘sex for movie roles’.

READ ALSO

Kanayo O. Kanayo’s comment about case of Late Dowen…

“At the end of October, you will know why I studied…

Kanayo has however stated that there is nothing like ‘sex for roles’ in the movie industry.

According to him some female actors are not working hard to live up to the roles they are cast for.

While speaking he described this as a shame and pleaded with people not to believe the ‘sex for roles’ claims.

His words,

“When you hear of sex for roles in Nollywood, please do not believe all you are told. Many of the girls are not working hard to live up to the roles they are cast for. Quite a shame”.

See below,

Kanayo O. Kanayo
Kanayo O. Kanayo
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops cryptic post about…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real father of…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a scam

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his wife-to-be, says he…

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

Woman announces decision to end her marriage over female visitors

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh mourns

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Don’t believe the ‘sex for roles’ claims in…

“Finally Papito don cast” – Netizens react to loved-up moment of James Brown…

Lady calls out actress, Eniola Badmus for posting her curvy friend’s…

Family seeks justice for son who allegedly died a day after arriving his school…

“Secular musicians are waiting for you if the gospel circle doesn’t…

64-year-old man shot dead while trying to rescue neighbor from bandits in…

“Is it fair for the wife to also get pregnant for another man?” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More