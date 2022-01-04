“Don’t put me in any class list, I am a class of my own” – Shan George warns colleagues

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe
Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has warned her colleagues in the movie industry against putting her in a class list of actors because she is in a class of her own.

Shan George in a post on her Instastory stated that she is too classy to be on any A – Z list. According to her any actor making noise about class list has inferiority complex.

Her words,

“Any actor making noise about list, A-Z list, is just an ass feeling inferior. Don’t put me on any fucking list, I’m in a class of my own, too classic to be on a silly list.”

In another news, Shan George slammed people who make their acts of giving a public view.

According to her she has no respect for people who publicize it when they help others.

Her words; “Abeg feel free to reason am as you like oo, as for me I have no single respect for anyone who doesn’t keep their cameras at home while helping the needy”, she wrote.

