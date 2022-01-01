Drama as house help absconds with madam’s two-year-old son in Lagos

A family in Lagos state has announced the disappearance of their two-year-old son, Praise Otojareri, who was allegedly abducted by their house help.

Reports gathered that the house help, simply identified as Favour, absconded with the child on Sunday, December 19.

Speaking during an interview, the father identified as Mr. Moses Otojareri, said sometime in November, a man who his wife knows very well came to their house in Aguda, Surulere, with two girls and said they were in need of a job.

His wife who owns a salon decided to employ Favour to cater for their two children, a nine-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son, Praise.

However, on a particular day, they left for church and while in church, the wife received a call from one of her customers who needed her services.

As soon as she left the church, her house help, Favor reportedly went to the children’s church and asked the teachers to release Praise to her.

The teacher released Praise to her, but she apparently didn’t go to the shop as agreed, and her madam became worried after she waited for hours and did not see them in her shop.

Reports have it that the madam still has no idea about the whereabouts of her little son.