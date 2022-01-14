Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and flees

A commercial bus driver has sought for help after a mother left her little baby inside his bus.

In a video making the rounds online, the bus driver revealed that he found out about the baby after hearing noises at the back seat of his bus.

In his words:

“This baby was found in my bus this evening. I saw the baby inside the bus with one passenger that is supposed to drop at Amajieke.

So I started hearing voice and I asked what is happening at the back? Who left baby there. So I asked the passenger to just help me and check. The guy now went down to check and saw the baby boy inside the bus. So I’m wondering who would leave a child like this. I had to run down here to bring the baby.”