TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was…

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and flees

Entertainment
By Shalom

A commercial bus driver has sought for help after a mother left her little baby inside his bus.

In a video making the rounds online, the bus driver revealed that he found out about the baby after hearing noises at the back seat of his bus.

READ ALSO

“Am I your driver?” – Man fights mother…

Lady fires driver for coming late to pick her up, says he…

In his words:

“This baby was found in my bus this evening. I saw the baby inside the bus with one passenger that is supposed to drop at Amajieke.

So I started hearing voice and I asked what is happening at the back? Who left baby there. So I asked the passenger to just help me and check. The guy now went down to check and saw the baby boy inside the bus. So I’m wondering who would leave a child like this. I had to run down here to bring the baby.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his mother at her…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was blind” – Dancer,…

Caroline Danjuma speaks for first time about her divorce from ex-husband, Musa…

“I look forward to spending your money” – Simi tells Adekunle Gold as they…

Jaruma under fire for exposing ‘private’ chat with James Brown

Reality star, Tobi Bakre shares adorable photo of his wife, Anu and their baby…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and flees

“Tithing is not compulsory and doesn’t have anything to do with…

“A cheating man still love his wife but a cheating woman doesn’t…

“I thought he said it’s not real” – Nigerians react as…

Caroline Danjuma speaks for first time about her divorce from ex-husband, Musa…

“Arrest of De General, over small weed is a waste of taxpayers’ money” –…

Why I grew up hating my mother – Actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More