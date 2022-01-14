“Drugs are like food to Nigerian entertainers” – Noble Igwe reveals

Nigerian enterprrneur and blogger, Noble Igwe, has stated that drugs are common like food in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The enterpreneur took to his social media page and stated that Nigerian entertainers are fond of drugs.

According to him drugs are like finger food in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

This is coming following the recent arrest of comic skit maker, De General, by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to the NDLEA, hard drug including 225mg of tramadol and cannabis were found in his house after his house was raided in Lagos.

Noble Igwe therefore took to the micro-blogging platform and stated that drugs are common like food in the entertainment industry.

His words,

“Drugs are like finger food within Nigerian entertainment space”.

In another news comedian Basketmouth, the comedian, slammed the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for “wasting taxpayers’ money” on a night raid of peoples house and only recovered “a pinch of igbo (weed)”.

Basketmouth said,

“I wondered how the NDLEA guys felt after that raid, taking a boy with a pinch of weed to their head office. You’re supposed to have a bit of shame. Those dealing in weed, you know them”.

“Don’t get me wrong. I’m not supporting the use of marijuana, I don’t do such. I’ll never do such a thing but what I’m saying is that you people are wasting taxpayers’ money to go and arrest someone with a small pinch of weed.”