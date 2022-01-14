“Enough of these old heads running the country into the ground” – Rapper, YCee says, asks Nigerians to get their PVC

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Rapper, Oludemilade Martin Alejo, better known as YCee, has appealed to Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 elections.

Taking to Twitter, the “Omo Alhaji” crooner stated that people exercising their rights to vote is a strong form of protest and they should get their voters card as soon as they can.

According to YCee, he is tired of “old heads” running the affairs of the country and Nigerians into the ground.

The 28-year-old singer tweeted,

“PLEASE LETS ALL BE SURE TO GET OUR PVCs AS SOON AS WE CAN!
EXERCISING YOUR RIGHT AS THE VOTER IS ANOTHER STRONG FORM OF PROTEST
Enough of these old heads running this country into the ground.”

