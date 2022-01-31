TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears…

Trouble looms as Tacha warns BBNaija’s Maria not to use her…

Mummy G.O reveals identity of the voice behind the Big Brother…

“Every experience that scarred my existence, I turned around and slapped a tattoo on my scar”, Singer Ycee recounts

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerian musician, Ycee, has recounted how he struggled as a fastrising artiste before came to limelight.

Ycee
Ycee

The talented rapper who is celebrating his birthday on Monday, 31st January, 2022, stated that every single experience he had while struggling, he masked it with a taatoo.

READ ALSO

“No one finds it easy in Nigeria, everyone is…

“Enough of these old heads running the country into the…

Sharing his throwback photo when he was 22 and his present picture, he noted that he had some highs and lows, ups and downs in the last 7 years.

His words,

“Both pictures are 7 years apart and all I can say is, through the highs and lows, the ups and downs… I wouldn’t really change much because every single experience that scarred my existence I turned around and slapped a tattoo over that motherfuckin scar (figuratively).A very big thank you to everyone that made my 29TH birthday the best one yet”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears after her father…

Trouble looms as Tacha warns BBNaija’s Maria not to use her trademark…

Mummy G.O reveals identity of the voice behind the Big Brother Naija (Video)

Mother cries out as mother-in-law brutalizes first son to death

I’ve not had s3x for more than a year now — Actress, Kemi Afolabi laments

Lady narrates experience with skit maker, Bae U

Davido and Chioma spotted together at a family gathering with their son Ifeanyi…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Every experience that scarred my existence, I turned around and slapped a…

“BBNaija is N100m in 3 months” – Outrage as Kogi State University allegedly…

Bae U finally reacts after a lady reportedly leaked his nude video online…

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says as he narrates…

BBNaija’s Thelma narrates heartbreaking experience in the hands of relative who…

Reactions as 71-year-old man reveals why he dug his own grave

Singer, Ruger finally opens up on why he always wears an eye patch

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More