“Every experience that scarred my existence, I turned around and slapped a tattoo on my scar”, Singer Ycee recounts

Nigerian musician, Ycee, has recounted how he struggled as a fastrising artiste before came to limelight.

The talented rapper who is celebrating his birthday on Monday, 31st January, 2022, stated that every single experience he had while struggling, he masked it with a taatoo.

Sharing his throwback photo when he was 22 and his present picture, he noted that he had some highs and lows, ups and downs in the last 7 years.

His words,

“Both pictures are 7 years apart and all I can say is, through the highs and lows, the ups and downs… I wouldn’t really change much because every single experience that scarred my existence I turned around and slapped a tattoo over that motherfuckin scar (figuratively).A very big thank you to everyone that made my 29TH birthday the best one yet”.

See below,