Fashion designer, Yomi Casual acquires brand new SUV as birthday gift (Video)

Entertainment
By Peter

Celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Casual, has bought a brand new Toyota SUV for himself as a birthday gift.

His wife, Grace Makun, took to her social media page to show off the new ride, while also praising her husband for being hardworking, noting that she is inspired by his tenacity.

Yomi Casual acquires brand new Toyota SUV ride as birthday gift

Yomi Casual, who clocked a new age on Friday, January 21, took delivery of the brand new Toyota SUV recently to celebrate his birthday.

Sharing a video of the new car, Grace wrote on Instagram;

“When one door closes ; a better one is surely coming that was what I told you after that accident last year after your car was a write off @yomicasual
YOU DESERVE THIS BABY 💪🏽
You want it ; you get it … your hardworking spirit is the best thing I admire, you inspire me soooo much

Your wife is bragging with her full chest , proud of you 👏 enjoy your birthday Gift from You to You 😍”

Watch the video below:

