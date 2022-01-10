“From the first day I saw you at the ATM, I knew you were the one” – BBNaija’s Omashola gushes over fiancée

Big Brother Naija star, Omashola, has taken to social media to gush over his fiancée while sharing some loved-up photos of them together.

Omashola who recently proposed to his fiancee and got a ‘Yes from her, said he knew she’s his soulmate from the very first time they met.

Sharing the loved-up photos on his official Instagram page, he wrote:

“From the very first day I saw you at the ATM I new you were the one and I told you right there that I will marry you and you will be the Mother of my kids. You are my biggest prayer and I thank God for your love and support. Till the wheels fall off 💝❤️ Warri boy don fall in love o ❤️”

See his post below: