“Furnish with biblical proof that Jesus and his disciples collected tithes” – Daddy Freeze tackles Philanthropist Kokun

Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze, has tackled popular Philanthropist, Kokun, after the later’s opinion about paying of tithe.

Kokun had taken to his social media page and stated that he now understand the meaning of giving tithes to pastors, which according to him is a means of catering for their needs.

This didn’t seat well with Daddy Freeze who asked the Philanthropist to prove where it was written in the bible that Jesus Christ and his disciples received tithes.

According to Daddy Freeze, paying tithe contradicts the finished work of Christ.

“Dear Kokun,

Good morning. Your above write up claims that tithing is an avenue through which God’s blessing and favor is secured.

Isn’t that an indictment on the finished work of Christ on the cross? How much tithe did you pay to receive the unmerited favor of his death and resurrection?

Also, kindly furnish us with scriptural proof of Christ our High priest (Hebrews 4:14, Hebrews 10:21), or the disciples our first G.Os collecting tithe from their followers or congregations.

All scriptural examples of tithing was done to the levites. This form of tithing was NEVER transferred to pastors, churches, bishops or general overseers and it was NEVER MONEY; it was always specific crops and livestock.

The levites were the descendants of Levi, son of Jacob and Leah.

Now, just like you can’t lay claim to the throne of the Ooni of Ife, unless you are from the direct bloodline, neither can any Nigerian lay claim to a Hebrew bloodline. This fact alone clearly shows that no Nigerian is qualified to collect the Levitical tithes.

Furthermore, tithing was the law of moses:Hebrews 7:5.

The law of moses in Deuteronomy 14:22-26 commands us to eat our own tithe and use the proceeds to buy anything we like including alcohol and feast in God’s presence, kindly scroll left to see screenshots of the Bible verses to prove this.

The new scam is the ‘honor tithing’ like Abraham to Melchizedek. If you read Genesis 14:20, you will realize that Abram only did this once in his life, he did it from the proceeds of the slaughter of the kings (The Greek word κοπῆς which means to slaughter was used here). Meaning Abram went to war, are you at war? Abram, after tithing, also returned the 90% back to the king of Sodom, do Nigerian Christians return 90% to their employers?🙄

You also claim that when you pay tithe, the church would have enough to give to the needy; this defies logic. Why should anyone give to the church, to in turn give to the needy? Don’t you have enough poor people around you?🤷

Please what’s a secular job, because the scriptures say those who don’t work won’t eat (2 Thessalonians 3:10).~FRZ”.

