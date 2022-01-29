TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Twitter user identified as Adahorlic has narrated how a general hospital mistakenly switched her friend’s baby with another.

Sharing the story, Ada revealed how the babies were switched due to the fact that the parents bear same surname.

She wrote:

“My friends wife gave birth to a baby girl today in a general hospital, as usual the nurses took the babies to clean, afterwards, the matron started calling each family by surname to come and take their babies.

They called a man and gave him a baby girl, he looked shocked and said that’s not his child, that his scan showed a boy, the nurses were confused and called his name again.

Apparently this man has the same surname as my friend so my friends baby girl was given to him instead of his own baby boy. They have been begging us since. So I’m like, what if the both of them gave birth to girls. That’s how this kind of thing will bring trouble later.”

