Genevieve Nnaji shares adorable photo of her father, Theophilus as he celebrates 86th birthday

Veteran nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has shared an adorable photo of her father, Theophilus as he clocks 86.

The 42-year-old actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the celebrant while gushing over his strength and agility despite his age.

“86yrs strong,” Genevieve wrote.

Reacting to this, Nigerians penned down congratulatory wishes and messages as they gushed over the photo of the fulfilled old man:

mh157 wrote:

‘‘Please, continue with the energy taking your personal life off social media, I do love her privacy.”

yo_neena wrote:

“Now I see where she got does genes @genevievennaji Happy birthday sir”

evablaze41 wrote:

“That means the babe don mature too oo I love it when one ages gracefully’‘

winie_lawrence wrote:

”@glophii the mango doesn’t fall from an apple tree or so. Omo i no too remember sha. Button line be say i understand wetin you dey talk”

arewaonifaari wrote:

”He’s so fine. Happy birthday to him”

mz__seunfunmi wrote:

‘‘Papi looking young.. more years”