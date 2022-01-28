“God puts me through the worse, forgetting I’m only human” – Tonto Dikeh laments

Grieving Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has poured out her heart on social media over the pain she’s feeling.

The mother of one who reportedly lost her step mother some days ago, revealed that the pain she feels is too much for her to bear.

According to her, God puts her through the worse things in life, forgetting that she’s only human.

In her words:

“I can’t describe the pain I feel. Not just for loss but for the gap btw childhood and the future!! It’s sad to say God loves to see his BEST soldiers by his right side than here…

May God give every grieving family the strength to grow above their pain!!

GOD PUTS ME THRU THE WORSE FORGETTING I AM ONLY HUMAN….BUT I GUESS ILL HOLD ON TO THE WORDS THAT FAILED ME…

#RIPTOTHESWEETESTSOULIKNOW”