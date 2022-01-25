“God saved my life after suffering postpartum hemorrhage” – Adesua Etomi recounts childbirth story as her son turns one
Actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has taken to her social media page to recount what she went through in childbirth to bring forth her one-year-old son into the world.
According to the beautiful Nollywood actress, God saved her life after she suffered a postpartum hemorrhage and the reason she is still alive is because God had his way for her.
The wife of singer, Banky W shared a video that documented her childbirth story and captioned the video writing;
“A year ago, God gave me the best gift ever. He placed the most precious jewel in my care.
A year ago, God saved my life after suffering a postpartum haemorrhage and I’m still here only because he had his way.
It’s been a year filled with lots of love, joy, peace and laughter.
Hazaiah, the one who yahweh sees
Champ
My joyful baby
My funny baby
My pacesetter
After Jesus, You are the light of our lives
I am so grateful to God for you
Nations will rise and call you blessed
Nations will come to your light and Kings to the brightness of your rising
You will forever be the Head and not the tail
The Lord shield you, announce you, defend you and favour you
Anyone who blesses you is blessed
Anyone who curses you is cursed
I declare that you are a city set upon a hill, you glory will never be hidden
You are salt of the earth, you will never lose your flavour.
You will always be a source of Joy in Jesus name. Amen
I love you more than I can possibly put into words.
My Sunshine. My baby. My darling.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZAZA. You mean the world to us.”
Watch the video she shared below:
