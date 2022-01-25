“God saved my life after suffering postpartum hemorrhage” – Adesua Etomi recounts childbirth story as her son turns one

Actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has taken to her social media page to recount what she went through in childbirth to bring forth her one-year-old son into the world.

According to the beautiful Nollywood actress, God saved her life after she suffered a postpartum hemorrhage and the reason she is still alive is because God had his way for her.

The wife of singer, Banky W shared a video that documented her childbirth story and captioned the video writing;

“A year ago, God gave me the best gift ever. He placed the most precious jewel in my care.

A year ago, God saved my life after suffering a postpartum haemorrhage and I’m still here only because he had his way.

It’s been a year filled with lots of love, joy, peace and laughter.

Hazaiah, the one who yahweh sees

Champ

My joyful baby

My funny baby

My pacesetter

After Jesus, You are the light of our lives

I am so grateful to God for you

Nations will rise and call you blessed

Nations will come to your light and Kings to the brightness of your rising

You will forever be the Head and not the tail

The Lord shield you, announce you, defend you and favour you

Anyone who blesses you is blessed

Anyone who curses you is cursed

I declare that you are a city set upon a hill, you glory will never be hidden

You are salt of the earth, you will never lose your flavour.

You will always be a source of Joy in Jesus name. Amen

I love you more than I can possibly put into words.

My Sunshine. My baby. My darling.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZAZA. You mean the world to us.”

