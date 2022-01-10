“God touch the hearts of men to spray us their money” – Strippers seen praying in tongues for more ‘profit’ (Video)

A surprising video making the rounds online, has captured a group of strippers praying to God to bless the work of their hands and increase their profit as they step out to work.

In the video which has generated intense reactions on social media among Netizens, the strippers are seen holding hands and praying to God to drive up patronage from men, before starting the day’s business.

In their prayer points, the vocal lady who led her colleagues in prayer asked that God softens the hearts of men to spray them their salaries and hard earned money.

She also noted that their prayers would be answered because their hearts are clean, as God doesn’t judge based on dressing nor appearance.

She then concluded the prayer by asking God to forgive their sins.

Watch the viral video below:

See some the comments the video generated below;

@tonia_gram_ wrote: “Calling the name of God in the yeye work you do. Is God a joke to you??? Fear small ”