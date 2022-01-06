Grammy Winner, Burna Boy adds a 2022 Lamborghini to his garage

Grammy award winning musician, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has added a 2022 edition of Lamborghini to his already owned garage.

The Portharcourt-born music star recently acquired a 2022 Novitec edition of Lamborghini as a new year gift.

Burna Boy who is excited with his new year gift took to his Insta story, to flaunt his new ride.

In his words,

“Merry Christmas and happy new year Damini. God loves you, your family loves you and I love you. You don’t need nothing else”.

“2022 Novitec Edition. Newest member of the Lamborghini family”.

This is coming few days after the music star and Shatta Wale dragged each other online.

Shatta Wale had accused Burna Boy of raping Ghanaian actress, Matilda Hipsy. Burna also accused him of trying to rape a girl he brought to Ghana.

