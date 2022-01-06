“He says I love you so many times a day” – Linda Ikeji gushes over her son, Jayce (Video)

Ace blogger, Linda Ikeji, has shared a heartwarming moment with her only son, Jayce, who couldn’t stop expressing how much he adores his mom.

The businesswoman who recently celebrated the 15th year since she started her blogging career, took to her Instastory page to share a lovely moment with her cute son.

In the video which she shared, Linda Ikeji’s son could be seen blowing her mother a kiss while emphasizing how much he loves her.

Sharing the video, the mother of one wrote, “He says I love you so many times a day! #soblessed.”

Reacting to this, Pamela_brighy wrote:

“Awww Linda I love the way you take care of Jayce. Babies are beautiful”.

Adora wrote:

“Ohh my ovaries. Now I want a son”.

See video below: