“He told me his wife ‘na mumu’ and has no sense” – Side chick shares experience with married man, advises women

A side chick who pleaded anonymity has shared her experience with Blessing Okoro, a popular relationship expert, about a married man whom she is currently dating.

According to the lady, the married man abuses his wife badly and she then summoned courage and asked why he was abusive to his wife and the she got this shocking response: “she be mumu, she no get sense but you get sense.”

Although the lady claimed that she isn’t proud to be the man’s side chick, she however advised married women to sit up, while also expressing her fear for marriage.

“Good day Blessingceo, I am a loyal follower please keep me anonymous. I am a side chick but not the bad side chick that likes to snatch o,I met the married man from business and we started dating and having sex, but he treats me better than his wife, he abuse his wife so bad, talk to her anyhow and it got me so worried, this has nothing to do with us or our sexlife, he just enjoyed abusing her.

So one day, I asked him why he does not respect his wife, and he laughed and said, she be mumu, she no get sense but you get sense. I was really shocked, but she is loyal, then he said yes she is loyal but loyalty is not foolishness, my wife is too foolish. I was shocked. I am not proud to be his side chick, but if this is what it takes yo be a wife, I will maintain my position. Wives are really suffering in marriage. Just sharing my experiences Blessingceo it has nothing to do with us outside,women need to sit up.”

