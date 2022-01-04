TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photo of actress Kate Henshaw kissing Nse Ikpe Etim’s…

Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress,…

Video of ailing actor Clem Ohameze after his surgery, surfaces

“He’s fighting for his life at the hospital” – Burna Boy and his crew called out for breaking glass cup on a fan’s head

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian artiste and Grammy winner, Burna Boy and his gang has been called out for allegedly brutalizing a fan at a club in Lagos.

According to someone who claims to be an eye witness, Burna Boy and his gang allegedly broke a glass up on the fans head.

The eye witness wrote:

READ ALSO

“Burna Boy is busy fighting Shatta Wale, his girlfriend is…

“You tried to rape a girl I brought to Ghana back…

“This guy was on his own having fun in the club when Burna Boy and his gang broke glass cup on his head. He is currently fighting for his life at the hospital.

I want to report something to you. Burna Boy and his gang broke someone’s head at club DNA in Lekki last night. They beat him up to a pulp last night. At least this is no shatta wale so why this. This is scary”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photo of actress Kate Henshaw kissing Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister,…

Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress, Tonto Dikeh…

Video of ailing actor Clem Ohameze after his surgery, surfaces

Man allegedly pays his friend N5K to kill his pregnant wife in Ogun State…

Davido’s first and second babymama, Sophia Momodu and Amanda allegedly…

Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister calls out partner for being abusive

After 10 years of waiting, woman dies on Christmas day, two days after birthing…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

How a guy fell in love with me in prison – James Brown narrates (Video)

BBNaija’s Vee sends love message to popular singer, days after allegedly…

“Don’t put me in any class list, I am a class of my own”…

“He’s fighting for his life at the hospital” – Burna Boy…

“If you are concerned about anyone looking ‘better’ than you…

Nengi narrates how she spent N15million on her birthday outfits

“Furnish with biblical proof that Jesus and his disciples collected…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More