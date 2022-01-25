Hotel owner reportedly killed by his wife for impregnating another woman in Lagos

A Nigerian businessman identified as Bama, has been reportedly killed by his wife for allegedly impregnating another woman in Lagos.

Bama, who was the owner of Bama hotel and suites located in the Abule-Egba area of the state, was allegedly attacked by his wife while he was asleep on Monday, January 24.

Reports gathered that the couple were married for eight years and had three children before the sad incident occurred.

It was also reported that they just returned from a trip to Dubai when the raging wife drugged her husband and attacked him with a hot iron.

A source claimed, “she accused him of impregnating another woman. And from what I heard, she drugged him and used hot iron to press him to death.”