TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports…

Hotel owner reportedly killed by his wife for impregnating another woman in Lagos

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian businessman identified as Bama, has been reportedly killed by his wife for allegedly impregnating another woman in Lagos.

Bama, who was the owner of Bama hotel and suites located in the Abule-Egba area of the state, was allegedly attacked by his wife while he was asleep on Monday, January 24.

Reports gathered that the couple were married for eight years and had three children before the sad incident occurred.

READ ALSO

DNA: Man beats wife to stupor after finding out that all…

Man shares sad experience after getting married to a runs…

It was also reported that they just returned from a trip to Dubai when the raging wife drugged her husband and attacked him with a hot iron.

Hotel owner reportedly killed
A source claimed, “she accused him of impregnating another woman. And from what I heard, she drugged him and used hot iron to press him to death.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe as she ties…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports that Mercy has…

“Still celebrating you my king” – Mercy Aigbe gushes over her…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real father of…

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus mourns

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Toyo Baby accuses Pastor Timi Adigun of taking control of her social media…

“You can’t be cheating and ministering” – Bolanle…

“Sometimes what you see on social media is not what it is in real…

Skit-maker, De General reportedly convicted after found guilty of drug…

Singer, Olakira bags brand ambassador deal with Maserati; receives new car…

“Ned no get work” – Reactions as Jaruma is allegedly rearrested and remanded in…

“God saved my life after suffering postpartum hemorrhage” – Adesua Etomi…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More