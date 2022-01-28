TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Ace Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has jokingly called out her friend and colleague, Ada Ameh over alleged N1.8Million debt.

Empress and Ada Ameh have been lauded by Nigerians on social media over their strong bond with each other.

Empress taking to her Instagram page jokingly called out Ada Ameh for not rewarding her after giving her a clean photo with her expensive phone.

She further demanded the sum of N1.8M for her services to prevent the saga from getting messy.

Sharing Ada Ameh’s photos, she wrote:

“@adaameh please and please kindly pay me my money, you have been ignoring me since and am tired of asking, I have no choice but to bring it up here, How can you be ungrateful? What wrong did I do? What’s my sin?

After taking my time to use my sweat in buying an expensive phone and snapped you these beautiful pictures you have refused to pay me, see as you fine, Abeg your money na 1.8 million, don’t let this get messy.”

