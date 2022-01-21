Ace Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has revealed how she was threatened by witches while she was heavily pregnant for her second child.
Taking to Instagram, the mother of two shared a throwback video of herself working out with her massive baby bump, as she revealed how she got threats from witches.
She further thanked God for a successful birth amid all odds.
Captioning the video, she wrote:
“Since Today is Throw Back Thursday, Let’s Remember Bunny In the Oven 😆😆😆 I miss all my Workout Sections with my Big Belle 😂😂😂😂 ,
After this Particular Video I got so many Empty Threats on my Unborn Child from Winchy Winchy People on Socio Medium 😆😆😆 but Thank God for A Successful Birth !
DEM NO BE GOD LAS LAS “
