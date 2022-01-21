How I was threatened by witches during pregnancy – Uche Ogbodo opens up

Ace Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has revealed how she was threatened by witches while she was heavily pregnant for her second child.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two shared a throwback video of herself working out with her massive baby bump, as she revealed how she got threats from witches.

She further thanked God for a successful birth amid all odds.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“Since Today is Throw Back Thursday, Let’s Remember Bunny In the Oven 😆😆😆 I miss all my Workout Sections with my Big Belle 😂😂😂😂 ,

After this Particular Video I got so many Empty Threats on my Unborn Child from Winchy Winchy People on Socio Medium 😆😆😆 but Thank God for A Successful Birth !

DEM NO BE GOD LAS LAS “