How my aunt’s missing womb saved her from ritualists – Man narrates

By Shalom

A Nigerian man identified as @Santostheboss on twitter has narrated how his aunty escaped being used for rituals.

Narrating the story on Twitter, Santos said his aunty was whisked away after she came out of a bank in Ogba.

She subsequently got on a bus which had a soldier in the front seat, but along the line, something was sprayed and she found herself in another location.

Fortunately, his aunty was rejected by the ritualists because she lost her womb after a fibroid operation.

“My aunt was taken by kidnappers two days ago, organ harvesters actually. She was freed because she was said to be useless having taken out her womb before then. She’s traumatized and is still not certain about what reality is right now. Lagos is very unsafe.

I’d love for a counselor to have a word with her. She is confused about reality and sometimes feels like she is trapped in the bus she was taken in, even now that she is at home. She’s 55 and agrees with me that she needs therapy.

She came out of a bank in Ogba, got on a bus. Not long after, the bus driver said his car had a fault. “Luckily his friend(a fellow bus driver) came to his aid to take his passengers.

“Note: The vehicle had a soldier sitting in front which would usually reduce suspicion. I think something was sprayed or came out the AC(She’s not clear on that) But she woke up in Ota.

After she was rejected because of her prior fibroid operation, she was blindfolded and led to some road where they left her. She confirmed a certain NYSC dude was taken with her.”

