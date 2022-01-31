“I am the righteousness of God, his grace is sufficient for me” – Sammie Okposo says amidst cheating scandal

Gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, has returned to Instagram amidst his cheating scandal. In his welcome back message, he described himself as the righteousness of God.

Recall that an American lady identified as African Doll, had accused him of impregnating her and asking her to abort the pregnancy.

The lady while speaking on Obodo Oyinbo Tv stated that she and Sammie had an unprotected sex.

Her words,

”We both know that we didn’t use protection. We both know that we were wrong. There is still a way to handle things. He didn’t handle it right. I am not saying he has to bow to me but there is a way you do things. Turning your back on me is wrong. Any woman on earth won’t feel okay about it. It doesn’t feel good to be abandoned or to be thrown to the side. I cannot be walking around thinking about it, life goes on”.

In reaction to this Sammie Okposo, admitted to the lady’s claim and publicly apologized to his wife, Ozioma.

He thereafter deactivated his Instagram account due to the heavy criticisms he received from Nigerians.

He reactivated his Instagram account on Monday 31st January, 2022 and stated that he can’t be condemned because he is the righteousness of God and his grace is sufficient for him.

His words,

“I am the righteousness of God in Christ i am born of God the life of God is in me christ in me the hope of glory i am free from the law from the power of sin i am no longer bound by the fear of men.

God’s grace is available sufficient and working for me Jesus already saved me not because of any works of righteousness that i have done, but because of His own compassion and mercy, by the cleansing of the new birth (spiritual transformation, regeneration) and renewing by the Holy Spirit.

Jesus is crazy about He loves me just the way i am.Christ has redeemed me i live free all my fears and mistakes are drown in God’s perfect Love there is therefore no condemnation to me i am in christ Jesus i walk not after the flesh but after the spirit..the law of the spirit of life in christ Jesus has made free from the power of sin and death who is he or she that saith a thing and it cometh to pass when the lord comandeth it not……NOBODY”.