“I am worried for children in boarding schools”, Funke Akindele reacts after Dowen College reviewed it’s policies

Star-studded actress, Funke Akindele Bello, has expressed her worry over children in boarding schools.

Funke in her insta story, stated that she is worried over the safety of children in boarding schools.

This she said in reaction to the announcement made by the management of Dowen College of the review of it’s policies, after the death of one of it’s students, Sylvester Oromoni.

In her words the actress expressed her hope that all parents have withdrawn their children from the school.

Her words,

“I hope all parents have withdrawn their children from the school. I’m so worried for children in boarding schools. A lot goes on there.”

Recall that the Lagos State Government had shut down Dowen College in November 2021, following the death of Sylvester Ormroni, a student of the school.

Sylvester Oromoni was alleged to have died from injuries he sustained, after he was bullied by senior students of the school, for refusing to join a cult group.

As a result of this, the Lagos state government had ordered the indefinite closure of the school.

The school management on Thursday, 27th of January, 2022, announced a review of it’s policies.

The statement read in part,

“The Dowen College Family has had to rethink how best to reassure the public of our best intentions and how the interest of all parties can best be served in sustaining and growing the good and privileged legacy of the school”.

“We have worked on enhancing our safeguarding, monitoring processes and policies to ensure better oversight functions within the school. We are also reviewing our policies with our parents, staff and students to ensure strict compliance and best practices are adhered to going forward.”

