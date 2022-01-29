“I and Tiwa Savage are sexier than all the women in your life” – Tacha slams troll

Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has slammed a troll who compared her physique with that of Afro pop Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage.

A troll had reiterated that Tiwa Savage is unarguably sexier than Tacha.

According to the troll the sexiness of Tiwa’s body is more than that of Tacha.

This did not seat well with the reality tv star. In reaction to this, Tacha stated that Tiwa Savage and her are sexier than all the women related to the troll.

The troll identified as Badboypiro took to the micro blogging platform and wrote,

“Unrelated but Tiwa Savage is sexier than Tacha don’t argue it’s fact”.

Tacha in her response tweeted,

“Glad we both sexier than all the women in your life”.