“I came close to you because I wanted to kill you” – Lady shares message she received from a ‘fake’ friend

A lady has shared the message she received from a fake friend who attempted to end her life with poisoned food.

According to victim identified as @Michelle_spicecity on Instagram, she received the message through a platform that allows friends to pour out their feelings while being anonymous.

From one of the texts received, a close friend of Michelle confirmed that she had once poisoned her food, but luckily, she didn’t eat the food that day.

The message reads:

“You get luck ooh, I poison the food way u no gree eat that day, I only came close to u because I want to kill you like what do u think of yourself.. anytime we go out even when your not will dressed na only u men Dey see, I promise u d next one u go die”