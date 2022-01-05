TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photo of actress Kate Henshaw kissing Nse Ikpe Etim’s…

Video of ailing actor Clem Ohameze after his surgery, surfaces

Davido’s first and second babymama, Sophia Momodu and…

“I came close to you because I wanted to kill you” – Lady shares message she received from a ‘fake’ friend

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has shared the message she received from a fake friend who attempted to end her life with poisoned food.

According to victim identified as @Michelle_spicecity on Instagram, she received the message through a platform that allows friends to pour out their feelings while being anonymous.

From one of the texts received, a close friend of Michelle confirmed that she had once poisoned her food, but luckily, she didn’t eat the food that day.

READ ALSO

Nigerian chef narrates why he won’t be attending his…

Man narrates how his wife poisoned him after catching him in…

The message reads:

“You get luck ooh, I poison the food way u no gree eat that day, I only came close to u because I want to kill you like what do u think of yourself.. anytime we go out even when your not will dressed na only u men Dey see, I promise u d next one u go die”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photo of actress Kate Henshaw kissing Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister,…

Video of ailing actor Clem Ohameze after his surgery, surfaces

Davido’s first and second babymama, Sophia Momodu and Amanda allegedly…

Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister calls out partner for being abusive

After 10 years of waiting, woman dies on Christmas day, two days after birthing…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In Lagos — 15 and…

“They slept with my wife when I was broke, I’ll use money to sleep with people’s…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I came close to you because I wanted to kill you” – Lady…

Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Williams finally end two-year beef

“I’m yet to see who can rub shoulders with me on this street” — BBNaija’s Ka3na…

Nigerian singer, Sina Rambo, show off his new home on social media

Teenagers arrested for attempting to use 14-year-old girl for rituals in Bayelsa

Video of Venita hugging Neo tightly after his alleged break-up with Vee, sparks…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In Lagos — 15 and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More