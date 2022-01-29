“I can date my friend’s ex-lover” – Actress Uche Ogbodo says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, have revealed that she can have a love affair with her friend’s ex-lover. She stated that certain circumstances can make her get romantically involved with her friend’s ex-lover.

Uche Ogbodo
Ogbodo while speaking in a recent interview stated that she can date her friend’s ex-lover if they ended their relationship on a good path.

Her words,

“This question is actually very deep, you know. But I don’t think I can do that. It’s not in my person to marry my friend’s ex-lover or hubby. But then again, it all depends. Life comes in different ways. It depends on what the circumstance of the story is. Let me not say never because nobody knows tomorrow. If they ended up on a good path. ‘No be you dey in between’, you did not cause the trouble. Well, if you guys get to eventually fall in love, maybe that’s a plan from the onset. Nature took its course”.

The actress who is dating a much younger man, Bobby Marris, was asked how she feels about dating a younger lover. In her response, Uche Ogbodo said that her man is as someone who is perfect, loves and cares for her.

Her words,

“It doesn’t make me feel anyhow that people call him my younger lover. I’m obviously older than my man. A couple of years but I don’t see him as my younger lover. I see him as my partner, my man, the love of my life. I see him as a man who loves me and cares for me. I see him as my mini God. Do I wish he is older, no, never. I love him the way he is. He is cute, very good-looking, very young, very energetic. He’s perfect just the way he is, please.”

