Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has narrated how she fell in love with her twin brother and would love to spend the rest of her life with him.

A video of the twin went viral on social media due to their public display of amorous love and affection for each other.

Breaking silence on how it began, the lady recounted that it all started when their parents decided to lock them indoors for safety.

She also claimed she is now fully in love with her twin and can’t see herself loving another man.

“I fell in love with my twin brother the moment our parents started keeping us indoor inside a room whenever we came back from school.

Then we started k!ssing and doing alot of things and stuffs whenever we are both in the room. We were living like a couple.

I can’t find myself dating another man because I am madly in love with my twin brother. i am going to marry him irrespective of what people think or would say.”

Watch The Video Below:

