“I don’t really need my house I built it to shut them up” – Blessing CEO reveals

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has revealed that she built her mansion to shut her critics up.

Recall that Blessing has been flaunting her newly built mansion worth over N500 million on social media.

This is coming few years after Blessing flaunted billionaire Onye Eze’s house as hers on social media.

She was arrested and the news went viral. This made many netizens to criticize for flaunting what is not hers.

She completed her house in December 2021 and has continued to flaunt her new house.

A fan however asked her if she built her house to get people’s approval. In reaction to this, Blessing CEO stated that she built her house to shut her critics up. She also added that she didn’t need the house.

Her words,

“Yes, I did. I built it to shut them up. Did not really need the house now. So I will carry them along”.

