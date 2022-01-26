TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real…

“I don’t really need my house I built it to shut them up” – Blessing CEO reveals

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has revealed that she built her mansion to shut her critics up.

Blessing CEO
Blessing CEO

Recall that Blessing has been flaunting her newly built mansion worth over N500 million on social media.

READ ALSO

“They abused your sister and you talking with romantic…

“Sleeping with a man on a first date doesn’t…

This is coming few years after Blessing flaunted billionaire Onye Eze’s house as hers on social media.

She was arrested and the news went viral. This made many netizens to criticize for flaunting what is not hers.

She completed her house in December 2021 and has continued to flaunt her new house.

A fan however asked her if she built her house to get people’s approval. In reaction to this, Blessing CEO stated that she built her house to shut her critics up. She also added that she didn’t need the house.

Her words,

“Yes, I did. I built it to shut them up. Did not really need the house now. So I will carry them along”.

See below,

Blessing CEO
Blessing CEO
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops cryptic post about…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a scam

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real father of…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his wife-to-be, says he…

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

Woman announces decision to end her marriage over female visitors

Family seeks justice for son who allegedly died a day after arriving his school…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“They abused your sister and you talking with romantic voice”…

“I don’t really need my house I built it to shut them up”…

Sammie Okposo to perform at Tope Alabi’s concert amidst cheating scandal

“Visiting politicians is not an achievement, focus on your restaurant business”…

“My current husband, Kazim and ex-husband, Lanre Gentry are not friends” – Mercy…

“If salvation is a complete message, why do we need deliverance…

“Thank God I was stubborn and never passed my exams” – Bella Shmurda…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More