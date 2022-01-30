“I had 3 miscarriages without medical explanations” – Mabel Makun shares her testimony

It is a season of testimony for Mabel Makun, wife of popular comedian, Ayodeji Makun, better known as Comedian AY, as she shares her pregnancy testimony.

The Makuns welcomed their second child, Ayomide, on January 17th, 2022, thirteen years after having their first child, Michelle.

A week after, Mabel has taken to her Instagram page to share her pregnancy testimony.

According to her, before she had Ayomide, she had three miscarriages, which didn’t have medical explainations.

Sharing her testimony further, she stated that during pregnancy she experienced anal bleeding,threatened miscarriage, and difficulty in breathing.

Her words,

“This will definitely trigger my emotions,the plan was to close/open my eyes and make it all disappear but then again I thought to myself,Mabel you have to encourage someone out there.Three miscarriages with no medical explanations as to the reasons why. It was the same pattern as before,every single thing that happened with the others,happened again,only this time more but I was determined to hold on tight to God and not fail.Anal bleeding,threatened miscarriage,difficulty in breathing,I wasn’t psychologically and mentally stable and that,was the hardest part for me,my emotions were all over the place,taking a deep breath in and out to stop myself every time I felt the urge to just break down and cry,struggling within not to blame myself for not protecting and fighting for the survival of the babies I lost,placenta separation,weak uterus. Truthfully I was exhausted,how I got here today is not something that I can explain but I just know that God was and is still with me and Ayomide,for this we are eternally grateful 🙏You are God all by yourself and you will never share your glory with anyone. From the depth of my heart,I want to thank you all for the messages,prayers and yes the love is overwhelming. God bless you all for me.”

