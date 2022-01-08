“I had a dream where I was winning souls for God” – Mercy Eke

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke has disclosed that she had a dream where she was winning souls for God and curing people.

Mercy revealed this on her Snapchat story on Saturday.

She further stated that she prayed to God for extra strength, while claiming that she had not lied or consumed alcohol.

The 28-year-old also said that she had a dream in which she was preaching and winning souls.

The BBNaija star wrote;

“Day 8: No alcohol, no lies, no sin, no party. God, I need more strength to keep going but outside is already calling my name.
I want to be different this year. I had a dream where I was winning souls for God(I was preaching and healing people)”

