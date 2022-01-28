“I have never loved anyone the way I love Wizkid”, WizKid’s third baby mama, Jada Pollock declares

WizKid’s third baby mama and manager, Jada P , has reassured her love for the music icon.

Jada P recently declared her love for Wizkid and stated that she has never loved anyone the way she loves Wizkid.

Jada P in a question and answering answer on her Instagram page, revealed that she loves Wizkid with all her heart. She described their love as magical.

A fan identified as @Phillippop565 asked: “Do you love Big Wiz”?.

Jada’s response:

”With all my heart.I have never loved anyone like this in my lifetime.Our love is magical”.

Her response sparkled reactions online as her fans took to the comment section and expressed their views.

See some comments below,

@Onyiyechi_nf wrote: “Hope the love is mutual”.

@Rollz wrote: “Which one is our love.Speak for yourself”.

@Eloka_eloka wrote: “When you have 💰 women will love you genuinely 😢😢 Sapa leave me alone lemme find the LOML”.

In another news, Jada said that she finds it degrading when blogs refer to her as Wizkid’s third baby mother instead of her name.

Her words,

“I think about this. It’s so degrading and discriminating when I’m referred to as Wizkid’s third baby mother before addressing me professionally by my name”.