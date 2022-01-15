TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing her…

Man seeks advice after finding hotel key inside pregnant…

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and…

“I have two sons from different mothers” — Singer, Portable declares (Video)

Entertainment
By Peter

Singer, Portable has revealed recently, that he has two sons from different women, who are their mothers.

The singer disclosed this in an interview with Jahbless Original Intelligence wherein the Zazoo Zeh singer discussed his relationship, upbringing, and rise to fame.

Portable declares he has two sons from different mothers

READ ALSO

Moment area boys seize Portable’s crown, broke his Range…

“I’ll break your head, where’s my…

He claimed he loved the girl, but that she was acting inappropriately since his “glory” had not arrived.

The musician had, earlier in the interview, said that he had a slew of women who have repeatedly shown their love for him.

“I have two boys, strong mafians,” he said when the question was asked.

Although when asked about their whereabouts, he refused to respond.

The street star is currently causing a stir with his popular single ‘Zazoo Zeh,’ which features Olamide, an award-winning musician, and Poco Lee, a sensational dancer.

The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner had always found a way to be in the news since he first rose to prominence last month.

Watch him speak below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing her love for him for…

Man seeks advice after finding hotel key inside pregnant wife’s bag

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and flees

I only need you to have children – Maraji drags hubby, one month after…

Janemena dragged for baring her chest in the presence of her brother (Video)

“A cheating man still love his wife but a cheating woman doesn’t…

Burna boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu finally opens up about her…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I have two sons from different mothers” — Singer, Portable declares (Video)

“Why my papa no be Dangote?” – Tiwa Savage laments over hustling for money

“Yes and na heaven I dey go” — Singer, Olakira confirms Mummy G.O is his sister

Speed Darlington cries out as his neighbor storms his house to beat him up

Jos murder: My daughter left home to return for Christmas but never made it –…

“I messed up” – Man publicly begs ex-girlfriend to take him back, blames close…

Lady narrates why she ditched her boyfriend after he visited her house

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More