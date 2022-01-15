“I have two sons from different mothers” — Singer, Portable declares (Video)

Singer, Portable has revealed recently, that he has two sons from different women, who are their mothers.

The singer disclosed this in an interview with Jahbless Original Intelligence wherein the Zazoo Zeh singer discussed his relationship, upbringing, and rise to fame.

He claimed he loved the girl, but that she was acting inappropriately since his “glory” had not arrived.

The musician had, earlier in the interview, said that he had a slew of women who have repeatedly shown their love for him.

“I have two boys, strong mafians,” he said when the question was asked.

Although when asked about their whereabouts, he refused to respond.

The street star is currently causing a stir with his popular single ‘Zazoo Zeh,’ which features Olamide, an award-winning musician, and Poco Lee, a sensational dancer.

The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner had always found a way to be in the news since he first rose to prominence last month.

Watch him speak below: